Quebecor to intervene in antitrust review of proposed Rogers, Shaw deal

OTTAWA, July 8 (Reuters) - Montreal-based Quebecor Inc QBRb.TO, through its unit Videotron, will intervene in the antitrust review of Rogers Communications Inc's RCIb.TO C$20 billion ($15.5 billion) purchase of Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO, according to a notice posted Friday on the website of Canada's competition tribunal.

($1 = 1.2940 Canadian dollars)

