Quebecor to intervene in antitrust review of proposed Rogers, Shaw deal

Ismail Shakil Reuters
Divya Rajagopal Reuters
Published
Montreal-based Quebecor Inc, through its unit Videotron, will intervene in the antitrust review of Rogers Communications Inc's C$20 billion ($15.5 billion) purchase of Shaw Communications Inc, according to a notice posted Friday on the website of Canada's competition tribunal.

($1 = 1.2940 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa and Divya Rajagopal in Toronto)

