Quebecor, Rogers mull cutting roaming rates amid Shaw merger scrutiny - Globe & Mail

February 10, 2023 — 01:35 pm EST

Written by Chavi Mehta for Reuters ->

Adds details from report, company comment

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Quebecor Inc QBRb.TO is in talks with Canadian telecom giant Rogers Communications RCIb.TO about cutting domestic rates for Freedom Mobile customers when they roam on the Rogers network, the Globe & Mail reported on Friday citing sources.

The telecom companies are looking for ways to win the federal industry minister's approval for Quebecor's acquisition of Freedom Mobile from Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO as a part of larger takeover of Shaw by Rogers, the report said.

Quebecor unit Videotron's takeover of Freedom Mobile still requires Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne's sign-off as his department has to allow the transfer of Shaw's wireless licenses to Videotron, the report added.

Rogers and Videotron are in talks over a number of commercial issues in order to meet the government's conditions, according to the report.

Rogers declined to comment and Quebecor did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Rogers and Shaw, who are on the cusp of closing the $20 billion deal, agreed to the sale of Freedom Mobile to placate antitrust concerns.

Rogers and Shaw have extended the deadline for their merger to Feb. 17 from January end, as the companies await government approval.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

