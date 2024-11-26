Quebecor price target lowered to C$37 from C$38 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst Maher Yaghi lowered the firm’s price target on Quebecor (QBCRF) to C$37 from C$38 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
