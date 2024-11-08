Quebecor price target lowered to C$37 from C$38 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Quebecor (QBCRF) to C$37 from C$38 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on QBCRF:
- Quebecor price target raised to C$40 from C$39 at CIBC
- Quebecor price target lowered to C$37 from C$37.50 at Canaccord
- Quebecor Inc. Reports Strong Mobile Growth Amid Revenue Challenges
- Quebecor downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at Scotiabank
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.