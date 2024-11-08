Quebecor price target lowered to C$37 from C$37.50 at Canaccord

Canaccord analyst Aravinda Galappatthige lowered the firm’s price target on Quebecor (QBCRF) to C$37 from C$37.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
