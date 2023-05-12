Quebecor Inc. - Class B (QBCRF) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Quebecor Inc. - Class B said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 20, 2023.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quebecor Inc. - Class B. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 7.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QBCRF is 0.17%, an increase of 23.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.68% to 10,415K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Quebecor Inc. - Class B is 28.66. The forecasts range from a low of 25.20 to a high of $33.34. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of 0.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Quebecor Inc. - Class B is 4,650MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.73.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MKVHX - MFS International Large Cap Value Fund R6 holds 1,782K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,829K shares, representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QBCRF by 3.79% over the last quarter.

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 1,376K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 216K shares, representing an increase of 84.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QBCRF by 631.87% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 684K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,098K shares, representing a decrease of 206.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QBCRF by 65.06% over the last quarter.

BBCA - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF holds 505K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 509K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QBCRF by 14.38% over the last quarter.

VCFVX - International Value Fund holds 494K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.