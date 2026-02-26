Quebecor Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Quebecor Inc. (X) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$211.5 million, or C$0.93 per share. This compares with C$177.7 million, or C$0.76 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Quebecor Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$226.2 million or C$0.99 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.4% to C$1.54 billion from C$1.49 billion last year.

Quebecor Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$211.5 Mln. vs. C$177.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.93 vs. C$0.76 last year. -Revenue: C$1.54 Bln vs. C$1.49 Bln last year.

