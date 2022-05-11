Quebecor a credible bidder for Shaw wireless unit, Canada government source says

By Steve Scherer

OTTAWA, May 11 (Reuters) - Canadian telecoms operator Quebecor Inc is seen as a credible buyer for Shaw Communications' SJRb.TO Freedom Mobile wireless business, a federal government source said on Wednesday, an option that could help pave the way for the approval of Rogers Communications' RCIb.TObid for Shaw.

Canada's Competition Bureau has blocked Rogers' C$20 billion ($15.5 billion) bid for Calgary-based Shaw, saying it would undermine competition in a country that already has some of the world's highest wireless rates.

Toronto-based Rogers asked Quebecor QBRb.TO, a Montreal-based telecommunications and media company, to bid for Shaw's wireless business, the Globe and Mail reported on Friday, the same day that Rogers and Shaw said they had been informed the competition watchdog would block the merger.

"Quebecor is a credible potential buyer of Freedom Mobile," a government source, who was not authorized to speak on the record, told Reuters.

"If it (Quebecor) were to buy Freedom Mobile, the government would consider the Rogers-Shaw merger on its merits, especially if it ensured competition and more affordable cell plans for Canadians."

Quebecor declined to comment.

The competition watchdog said on Tuesday that concessions offered by Rogers to acquire Shaw were insufficient and that the merger, as proposed, would undermine competition.

The companies can now seek a compromise with regulators.

"Rogers and Shaw have 45 days to file a response," the Competition Bureau said. "Once the parties file a response ... the Bureau has 14 days to reply. All other timelines are determined on a case-by-case basis."

On Monday a Rogers spokesperson said the company would "continue to engage constructively with regulators to reach a resolution" and that it would file a formal response "in due course."

A consortium that includes the family that owns the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, a pension plan and British Columbia indigenous groups have made an offer for Freedom Mobile, the Globe and Mail reported on Tuesday.

The Rogers-Shaw merger would create Canada's second-largest cellular and cable operator.

The deal requires approval from the telecommunications commission, Canada's Ministry of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and the Competition Bureau.

($1 = 1.2939 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; additional reporting by Divya Rajagopal in Toronto Editing by Paul Simao)

((denny.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 301 0464; Reuters Messaging: @tden10))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.