Quebec to stop offering first shots of AstraZeneca vaccine

TORONTO, May 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Quebec will no longer offer first doses of the AstraZeneca AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, but will offer second doses using current supplies and future deliveries, the province's health ministry said in a release.

Several provinces made similar announcements on Monday and Tuesday, with most citing concerns about supply, though the province of Ontario also indicated that it was concerned about the risk of rare blood clots.

(Reporting by Allison Martell, Editing by Franklin Paul)

