US Markets
AZN

Quebec to stop offering first shots of AstraZeneca vaccine

Contributor
Allison Martell Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The Canadian province of Quebec will no longer offer first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, but will offer second doses using current supplies and future deliveries, the province's health ministry said in a release.

TORONTO, May 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Quebec will no longer offer first doses of the AstraZeneca AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, but will offer second doses using current supplies and future deliveries, the province's health ministry said in a release.

Several provinces made similar announcements on Monday and Tuesday, with most citing concerns about supply, though the province of Ontario also indicated that it was concerned about the risk of rare blood clots.

(Reporting by Allison Martell, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((allison.martell@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 941 8196; Reuters Messaging: allison.martell.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular