Quebec to ban sale of new gasoline-powered passenger vehicles as of 2035

By Allison Lampert

MONTREAL, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Quebec said on Monday it will ban the sale of new gasoline powered passenger cars and trucks as of 2035, joining jurisdictions like California in announcing moves to shift to electric vehicles and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Canada's second most populous province announced the ban as part of broader efforts through a C$6.7 billion ($5.1 billion) plan over 5 years to reduce emissions, Premier Francois Legault told reporters.

($1 = 1.3075 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting By Allison Lampert)

