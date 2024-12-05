Quebec Silica Unveils Key Hydrogen Project Insights

Quebec Silica Resources Corp. (TSE:QIMC) has released an update.

Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. has announced significant results from a gravity survey conducted for the Ville Marie Clean Natural Renewable Hydrogen Project. These findings are expected to advance the company’s hydrogen development efforts by providing crucial geological insights. The survey highlights the potential of Archean rock formations as sources of hydrogen.

