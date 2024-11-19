Quebec Silica Launches Hydrogen Gas Monitoring Initiative

Quebec Silica Resources Corp. (TSE:QIMC) has released an update.

Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. has commenced winter monitoring of hydrogen gas flow in identified hot spots using advanced technology, aiming to enhance understanding and prediction of hydrogen dynamics. This initiative aligns with Quebec’s clean energy transition goals and underscores QIMC’s commitment to sustainable energy exploration.

