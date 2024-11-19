News & Insights

Quebec Silica Launches Hydrogen Gas Monitoring Initiative

November 19, 2024 — 08:39 am EST

Quebec Silica Resources Corp. (TSE:QIMC) has released an update.

Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. has commenced winter monitoring of hydrogen gas flow in identified hot spots using advanced technology, aiming to enhance understanding and prediction of hydrogen dynamics. This initiative aligns with Quebec’s clean energy transition goals and underscores QIMC’s commitment to sustainable energy exploration.

