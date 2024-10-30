Quebec Precious Metals Reports Promising Lithium Discovery

Quebec Precious Metals Corp (TSE:QPM) has released an update.

Quebec Precious Metals Corp has reported promising preliminary results from its maiden drilling program at the high-grade lithium Ninaaskumuwin discovery in James Bay, Quebec. The first drill hole intersected 22.9 meters of spodumene-bearing pegmatite, a key lithium source, suggesting significant potential for future exploration. The discovery is strategically located near infrastructure and other major lithium projects, enhancing its appeal to investors.

