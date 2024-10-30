News & Insights

Stocks

Quebec Precious Metals Reports Promising Lithium Discovery

October 30, 2024 — 07:43 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Quebec Precious Metals Corp (TSE:QPM) has released an update.

Quebec Precious Metals Corp has reported promising preliminary results from its maiden drilling program at the high-grade lithium Ninaaskumuwin discovery in James Bay, Quebec. The first drill hole intersected 22.9 meters of spodumene-bearing pegmatite, a key lithium source, suggesting significant potential for future exploration. The discovery is strategically located near infrastructure and other major lithium projects, enhancing its appeal to investors.

For further insights into TSE:QPM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.