Quebec Precious Metals’ Promising Lithium Discovery

Quebec Precious Metals Corp (TSE:QPM) has released an update.
Quebec Precious Metals Corp has completed its first drilling campaign at the Ninaaskumuwin project in James Bay, Quebec, revealing substantial spodumene-bearing pegmatite. The discovery suggests significant potential for lithium extraction, prompting plans for further exploration to better understand the mineralized area’s full extent.
