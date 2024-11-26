News & Insights

Stocks

Quebec Precious Metals’ Promising Lithium Discovery

November 26, 2024 — 07:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Quebec Precious Metals Corp (TSE:QPM) has released an update.

Quebec Precious Metals Corp has completed its first drilling campaign at the Ninaaskumuwin project in James Bay, Quebec, revealing substantial spodumene-bearing pegmatite. The discovery suggests significant potential for lithium extraction, prompting plans for further exploration to better understand the mineralized area’s full extent.

