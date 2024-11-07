Quebec Precious Metals Issues Shares to Conserve Cash

Quebec Precious Metals Corp (TSE:QPM) has released an update.

Quebec Precious Metals Corporation is issuing 221,165 common shares to settle services of its directors, aiming to conserve cash through a Shares for Services Arrangement. Additionally, the company is issuing deferred stock units to its CEO as part of a compensation plan, further aligning leadership with shareholder interests.

