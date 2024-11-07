News & Insights

Stocks

Quebec Precious Metals Issues Shares to Conserve Cash

November 07, 2024 — 07:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Quebec Precious Metals Corp (TSE:QPM) has released an update.

Quebec Precious Metals Corporation is issuing 221,165 common shares to settle services of its directors, aiming to conserve cash through a Shares for Services Arrangement. Additionally, the company is issuing deferred stock units to its CEO as part of a compensation plan, further aligning leadership with shareholder interests.

For further insights into TSE:QPM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.