Québec Nickel Refocuses and Issues Stock Options

November 28, 2024 — 04:37 pm EST

Quebec Nickel Corp (TSE:QNI) has released an update.

Québec Nickel Corp. is refining its focus by returning 237 mining claims to Val-D’Or Mining Corporation, allowing them to concentrate on core areas for exploration. Additionally, the company has issued 525,000 stock options to key personnel, potentially boosting engagement and aligning interests with shareholders.

