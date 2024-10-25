News & Insights

Stocks

Québec Nickel Corp. Announces Private Placement

October 25, 2024 — 05:39 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Quebec Nickel Corp (TSE:QNI) has released an update.

Québec Nickel Corp. is launching a private placement offering to raise up to $250,000 through the sale of 2,000,000 units to existing shareholders. Each unit includes one common share and a half-share purchase warrant, with the funds intended for general working capital purposes. The offering is available only to shareholders as of October 24, 2024, on a first-come, first-served basis, with conditions on purchase amounts.

For further insights into TSE:QNI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.