Québec Nickel Corp. Announces Private Placement

Québec Nickel Corp. is launching a private placement offering to raise up to $250,000 through the sale of 2,000,000 units to existing shareholders. Each unit includes one common share and a half-share purchase warrant, with the funds intended for general working capital purposes. The offering is available only to shareholders as of October 24, 2024, on a first-come, first-served basis, with conditions on purchase amounts.

