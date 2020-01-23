Quebec imposes mandatory training for guides after snowmobile accident

Quebec's tourism ministry said on Thursday it will impose mandatory training for guides and tourists, as well as require all nature and adventure tourism companies in the province to hold accreditation, after one guide died and five French tourists went missing while snowmobiling.
