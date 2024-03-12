News & Insights

Quebec forecasts record budget deficit for 2024/25, says Radio-Canada

March 12, 2024 — 04:12 pm EDT

Written by David Ljunggren for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, March 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Quebec on Tuesday forecast its budget deficit in the 2024/25 fiscal year would balloon to a record C$11 billion from the C$4 billion forecast last November, public broadcaster Radio-Canada said.

In its annual budget, the CAQ government also pushed back the target date for returning the budget to balance to 2029/30 from 2027/28, it added.

