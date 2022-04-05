US Markets

Quebec extends mask mandate to end of April as COVID hospitalizations rise

Allison Lampert Reuters
MONTREAL, April 5 (Reuters) - Quebec will continue requiring masks throughout April in indoor public spaces, putting off plans to relax the measure by the middle of the month as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise, the Canadian province's top public health official said on Tuesday.

The mostly French-language province is in a new wave of the pandemic, Quebec interim public health director Luc Boileau told reporters. Much of Canada is facing a fresh COVID-19 wave just as authorities ease measures meant to curb the spread of the virus.

