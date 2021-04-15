Qudian Inc.'s (NYSE:QD) 28% Dip In Price Shows Sentiment Is Matching Earnings

The Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) share price has softened a substantial 28% over the previous 30 days, handing back much of the gains the stock has made lately. Longer-term, the stock has been solid despite a difficult 30 days, gaining 22% in the last year.

Since its price has dipped substantially, Qudian's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 3.5x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 23x and even P/E's above 43x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

Qudian hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. The P/E is probably low because investors think this poor earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NYSE:QD Price Based on Past Earnings April 15th 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Qudian.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

Qudian's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 68%. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 78% in total over the last three years. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 2.1% each year during the coming three years according to the three analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 15% growth per year, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Qudian's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From Qudian's P/E?

Shares in Qudian have plummeted and its P/E is now low enough to touch the ground. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Qudian maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Qudian that you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Qudian, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

