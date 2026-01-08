QUBT's Stable Solvency and Financial Strength Are Gaining Attention

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT or QCi significantly strengthened its financial position during the third quarter of 2025, underscoring a stable solvency profile and enhanced balance sheet resilience. During the quarter, the company raised gross proceeds of $500 million through a private placement of common stock. After the quarter end, QCi raised gross proceeds of $750 million through an additional private placement of common stock. This provides substantial capital to fund long-term strategic initiatives.

At the end of the third quarter, QCi reported cash and cash equivalents of $352 million, along with $461 million in investments, reflecting ample liquidity to support ongoing operations and expansion plans. Total assets were $898.2 million, reflecting a sharp increase from $153.6 million at 2024-end. Meanwhile, total liabilities declined to $20 million, driven largely by a reduction in derivative liabilities related to merger warrants.

This improvement translated into stockholders’ equity of $877.9 million, highlighting a solid capital structure and low leverage. Management emphasized that this strengthened solvency provides flexibility to invest in fabrication capabilities, quantum system development and potential strategic acquisitions. These elements enable QCi to advance its growth roadmap while maintaining financial strength.

Peer Update

Rigetti RGTI exited the third quarter of 2025 with cash, cash equivalents and short-term available-for-sale investments of $446.9 million, with no debt on its balance sheet, underscoring a solid solvency position. This balance sheet strength was further reinforced by a $350 million equity raise in 2025, which expanded cash reserves and signaled investor confidence in Rigetti’s long-term vision. Between Sept. 30 and Nov. 6, 2025, Rigetti received $46.5 million from the exercise of a little over 4 million public warrants, bringing total cash and investments to about $600 million as of Nov. 6.

NVIDIA NVDA is a cash-rich company with a strong balance sheet and can be considered a below-average leveraged company, considering its total debt to total capital ratio of 0.09 being lower than the industry average of 0.15. Also, NVDA’s times interest earned ratio of 361 is significantly higher than the industry average of 310, suggesting it has better financial health and a lower risk of defaulting on debt obligations. As of Oct. 26, 2025, the company had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $60.6 billion, which is significantly higher than its total long-term debt of $7.47 billion.

QUBT’s Price Performance

In the past year, QUBT’s shares have dipped 33%, underperforming the industry’s 5.9% growth. The S&P 500 composite has grown 19.6% in the same period.

Expensive Valuation

QUBT currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 818.51X compared with the industry average of 5.55X.

QUBT Stock Estimate Trend

Over the past 30 days, its loss per share estimate for 2025 has narrowed 4 cents to 15 cents.

QUBT stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

