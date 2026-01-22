QUBT's Key 2025 Milestones Continue to Gain Industry Attention

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT or “QCi” has achieved several significant milestones over the past year. First, QCi was awarded a subcontract valued at up to $406,478 to support NASA’s Langley Research Center. Under the project, QCi will apply its Dirac-3 quantum computer to develop quantum-based techniques to remove solar noise from space-based LIDAR data — an obstacle that has historically limited NASA’s ability to conduct reliable daytime atmospheric sensing.

Second, the company achieved several commercial progress across its quantum AI and cybersecurity offerings. It received a purchase order from a top 5 U.S. bank for its quantum security solutions. This was QCi’s first U.S. commercial sale of its quantum cybersecurity solutions.

Meanwhile, QCi completed construction of its quantum photonic chip foundry in Tempe, AZ, achieving a key milestone in its multi-phase growth strategy. The state-of-the-art facility is now operational, fulfilling customer pre-orders and positioned to scale production of thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN) photonic chips for the datacom, telecom, advanced sensing, and quantum computing markets.

Lastly, the company was selected for inclusion in the Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 Indexes as part of the 2025 annual reconstitution, effective June 30.

Peer Update

In 2025, D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS signed several new and renewing customer engagements for both commercial and research applications. D-Wave also collaborated with customers on a variety of quantum hybrid applications, including BASF, one of the world’s leading chemical companies, and North Wales Police. It hosted the first ever Qubits Japan 2025 quantum computing conference in Tokyo.

Additionally, QBTS announced the general availability of Advantage2, a powerful and energy-efficient annealing quantum computer capable of solving computationally complex problems beyond the reach of classical computers.

In 2025, Arqit Quantum Inc. ARQQ strengthened its commercial momentum by signing two contracts with telecommunications network operators and five contracts with government, defense and enterprise customers. During the year, Arqit also conducted or completed demonstration and testing activities with six telecom operators and 17 additional commercial and government-related organizations. These engagements represent an early but critical stage in the customer adoption journey and serve as a foundation for potential licensing of Arqit’s SKA-Platform solution.

QUBT’s Price Performance

In the past year, QUBT’s shares have gained 1.3%, outperforming the industry’s 4.5% decline. The S&P 500 composite has grown 14.8% in the same period.

Expensive Valuation

QUBT currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 838.18X compared with the industry average of 5.55X.

QUBT Stock Estimate Trend

Over the past 30 days, its loss per share estimate for 2025 has remained unchanged at 15 cents.

QUBT stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

