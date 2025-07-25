QUBT Stock Surges on Rise in Real-World Adoption: More Upside Ahead?

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT is gaining commercial momentum with its Dirac-3 quantum optimization system being used in practical, real-world settings across key sectors.

In biomedical research, QUBT is working with the Sanders Tri-Institutional Therapeutics Discovery Institute, a partnership involving Sloan Kettering, Rockefeller University and Weill Cornell Medicine, to support computational chemistry and biomolecular modeling.

In aerospace and Earth sciences, QUBT has expanded its collaboration with NASA through a subcontract with Analytics Mechanics Associates. Dirac-3 will help improve LiDAR data processing by removing sunlight interference, aiding NASA’s daytime Earth observation efforts. In industrial R&D, Quantum Computing sold its EmuCore reservoir computing device to a major automotive manufacturer for research applications, signaling growing interest from commercial players exploring quantum-powered AI and simulation tools.

These examples demonstrate that QUBT’s quantum systems are already in use, providing real-world value in optimization and sensing across multiple industries, far beyond just future potential.

How are QUBT Peers Positioned Now?

IonQ IONQ: It continues to lead in trapped-ion quantum computing, backed by strong investor confidence and growing commercial traction. IonQ is expanding its ecosystem through acquisitions like ID Quantique and Qubitekk, and partnerships with organizations such as Einride, the U.S. Air Force and KISTI. These highlight its progress across quantum computing, networking and sensing applications.

Rigetti Computing RGTI: It is strengthening its position in superconducting quantum computing with the launch of Ankaa-3, an 84-qubit system achieving 99.5% two-qubit gate fidelity and demonstrating scalable error reduction. Rigetti continues to collaborate with government agencies, including DARPA’s Quantum Benchmarking Initiative, reinforcing its role in advancing hardware and modular quantum architectures.

QUBT's Price Performance

Quantum Computing has rallied 137.7% in the past three months compared with the industry's 26% growth and the sector’s 24.6% rise. The S&P 500 index, meanwhile, has improved 15.6% during the said period.

Three-Month Share Price Comparison: QUBT



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Average Target Price Shows Near-term Upside

Based on short-term price targets, Quantum Computing is currently trading 5.9% below its average Zacks price target.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

QUBT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.