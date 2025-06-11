$QUBT stock is up 26% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$QUBT stock has now risen 26% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,532,882,131 of trading volume.

$QUBT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $QUBT:

$QUBT insiders have traded $QUBT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QUBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YUPING HUANG (Chief Quantum Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 700,000 shares for an estimated $7,546,900 .

. JAVAD SHABANI sold 39,973 shares for an estimated $465,933

$QUBT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $QUBT stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

