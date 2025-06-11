$QUBT stock is up 26% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$QUBT stock has now risen 26% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,532,882,131 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $QUBT:
$QUBT Insider Trading Activity
$QUBT insiders have traded $QUBT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QUBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- YUPING HUANG (Chief Quantum Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 700,000 shares for an estimated $7,546,900.
- JAVAD SHABANI sold 39,973 shares for an estimated $465,933
$QUBT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $QUBT stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 4,230,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,840,000
- ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP removed 4,230,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,840,000
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,004,675 shares (+24.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,037,400
- MORGAN STANLEY added 965,395 shares (+156.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,723,160
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 884,860 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,078,880
- TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP ET AL added 857,885 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,863,080
- STATE STREET CORP added 855,717 shares (+235.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,845,736
