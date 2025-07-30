QUBT Rallies 2218% in a Year: Is it Still a Buy Amid the Quantum Boom?

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT is fast emerging as a strong early-stage technology contender, driven by a combination of strategic facility development, real-world quantum applications and improved financial positioning.

QUBT is distinguishing itself by focusing on immediate, real-world applications of quantum computing rather than long-term theoretical concepts. Its Dirac-3 quantum machine has been adopted by high-profile institutions like NASA and the Sanders Tri-Institutional Therapeutics Discovery Institute for uses ranging from LiDAR data processing to biomedical modeling. Additional hardware sales to academic and industrial customers further demonstrate early adoption across multiple sectors, reinforcing QUBT’s commercial relevance.

Financially, despite being in the early revenue stages, the company reported 44% year-over-year revenue growth and ended the first quarter of 2025 with $166.4 million in cash, thanks to successful capital raises. A $17 million net income boosted equity to $220.8 million. This strong balance sheet gives QUBT the flexibility to scale R&D and foundry operations without immediate dilution risk, enhancing investor confidence in its near-term growth potential.

(Read more: QUBT or RGTI: Which Quantum Stock Offers the Better Upside Now?)

How are QUBT Peers Positioned Now?

D-Wave Quantum QBTS focuses on quantum annealing, using its Advantage2 system with over 4,400 qubits, now accessible via the cloud to solve real-world optimization problems. In the last-reported first quarter of 2025, the company benefited from deployments with clients like Mastercard, NTT DoCoMo, and Ford Otosan. D-Wave recently launched a $400 million at-the-market equity program and has secured over $300 million in cash, giving it strong financial flexibility.

Arqit Quantum ARQQ focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity, developing encryption solutions designed to withstand future quantum computing threats. Unlike peers building quantum hardware, Arqit targets a critical adjacent space securing data for enterprises, governments and infrastructure providers preparing for the quantum era.

QUBT Stock's Exponential Rise in a Year

Quantum Computing has skyrocketed 2218% in a year compared with the industry's 49% growth and the sector’s 26.4% rise. The S&P 500 index, meanwhile, has surged 19.4%.

One-Year Share Price Comparison: QUBT



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Average Target Price Shows Strong Near-term Upside

Based on short-term price targets, Quantum Computing is currently trading 14.6% below its average Zacks price target.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

QUBT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.