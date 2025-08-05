QUBT Rallies 113% Amid Quantum Deals: Will the Momentum Last?

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT is progressing in 2025 in terms of both hardware advancements and strategic customer wins to broaden its market footprint. A major milestone is the delivery of its first commercial entangled photon source, a bulk Periodically Poled Lithium Niobate (PPLN) device, to a prominent South Korean research institution earlier this year. This marked QUBT’s first commercial foray into photonic quantum hardware beyond optimization platforms, signaling a pivotal expansion in its product portfolio.

Simultaneously, QUBT made its commercial debut in quantum-secured communications by securing a $332,000 order from a top-five U.S. bank to deploy a quantum communication system in a secure testbed. This is particularly notable as it positions QUBT to tap into the growing demand for cybersecurity solutions leveraging quantum technologies, a field poised for rapid growth, given rising concerns over classical encryption vulnerabilities.

These wins come as QUBT increasingly targets real-world applications across critical verticals, including finance, national security, space and life sciences with its hardware-software co-development strategy. The company has also indicated that follow-on orders or scale-up discussions may be underway, which could provide more visibility into future revenue recognition as early pilot deployments mature.

How are QUBT Peers Positioned Now?

IonQ IONQ: It recently partnered with Australia’s Emergence Quantum to co-develop advanced materials for trapped-ion systems and expand in the Asia-Pacific region. IonQ also secured a $22-million deal with EPB in Chattanooga to create a U.S. hub for quantum computing and networking.

D-Wave Quantum QBTS: It raised $400 million in July 2025, boosting liquidity to over $800 million for scaling and strategic M&A. D-Wave also announced a NASA-partnered cryogenic packaging initiative to enhance processor density.

QUBT's Price Performance

Quantum Computing has rallied 112.8% in the past three months compared with the industry's 18.2% growth and the sector’s 19% rise. The S&P 500 index, meanwhile, has improved 11.1% during the said period.

Average Target Price Shows Near-term Upside

QUBT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

