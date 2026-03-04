QUBT Q4 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Miss, Stock Slips

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT, or QCi, delivered a loss of 4 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with a loss of 47 cents in the year-ago period. The metric came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Full-year 2025 net loss was 11 cents per share compared with a loss of 73 cents in the year-ago period.

Revenues in the fourth quarter were $0.2 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 41.8%. The reported figure compared favorably with $0.06 million on a year-over-year basis.

Full-year 2025 revenues were $0.68 million compared favorably with $0.37 million on a year-over-year basis.

Following the March 2 announcement, QUBT’s shares fell 10% yesterday. This fall was due to investors’ concern about the company incurring a loss despite 219% rise in revenues.

QUBT’s Margin Performance

The company reported a fourth-quarter gross loss of $0.1 million in contrast to a gross profit of $0.03 million in the year-ago period.

Operating expenses totaled $22.1 million compared with $8.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Within this, R&D expenses surged 47.2%, sales and marketing expenses rose 124.7%, and general and administrative expenses increased 282.3%. Loss from operations in the quarter reached $22.2 million compared with $8.9 million in the year-ago period.

QUBT’s Financial Position

As of the fourth quarter end, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $737.9 million compared with $78.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Cumulative net cash used in operating activities at the end of the fourth quarter was $30.3 million compared with $16.2 million in the year-ago period.

During the fourth quarter, QCi raised gross proceeds of $750 million through a private placement of common stock.

Our View on QUBT Stock

Quantum Computing ended the fourth quarter of 2025 on a mixed note, wherein earnings were in line, while revenues missed estimates. The year-over-year revenue growth in the quarter was primarily driven by hardware sales and services associated with the Fab 1 facility, which began contributing revenues during the fourth quarter.

Some of the key operational highlights in the fourth quarter include the debut of Neurawave, its newest reservoir computer. QCi announced a strategic collaboration with POET Technologies to develop 400G/Lane thin-film lithium niobate modulator-based 3.2Tbps engines designed to lead the next era of computing. The company is actively planning for another manufacturing facility, known as Fab 2, which is expected to be a larger facility designed to support higher-volume production.

QUBT’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Quantum Computing currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO, Seagate Technology STX and Advanced Energy Industries AEIS.

Silicon Motion Technology, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a fourth-quarter EPS of $1.26, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%. Revenues of $278.5 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.6%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

SIMO has an earnings growth rate of 52.7% in 2026 compared with the industry’s 35.6% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, with the average surprise being 23.3%.

Seagate Technology, flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, posted a second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $3.11 per share, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.9%. Net revenues of $2.83 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7%.

STX has a long-term earnings growth rate of 38% compared with the industry’s 28% growth. The company’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.4%.

Advanced Energy Industries, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported a fourth-quarter 2025 EPS of $1.94, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.6%. Revenues of $489.4 million surpassed the consensus mark by 3%.

AEIS has a long-term earnings growth rate of 27.9% compared with the industry’s 24.4% growth. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 15.9%.

