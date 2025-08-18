QUBT Q2 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Miss, Stock Down

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT, or QCi, delivered a net loss of 26 cents per share in the second quarter of 2025 compared with a loss of 6 cents in the year-ago period. However, the metric came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Revenues in the second quarter were $0.06 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 39%. The reported figure compares unfavorably to $0.18 million on a year-over-year basis.

Since the Aug. 14 announcement, QUBT shares have lost 0.4%, closing at $15.32 on Friday.

QUBT’s Q2 Operational Highlights

The company marked several key milestones in the second quarter, including QCi securing an order for its Quantum Photonic Vibrometer, placed by the Department of Aerospace Structures and Materials at Delft University of Technology. QCi also shipped its first commercial entangled photon source to a leading research institution in South Korea, marking a notable step in the commercialization of its proprietary quantum communication technologies.

Furthermore, QCi secured the sale of its EmuCore reservoir computing device to a major global automotive manufacturer, which will be used for research and development (R&D) to explore edge-based machine learning applications, including time-series prediction and image recognition. The company was also awarded a subcontract valued at up to $406,478 to support NASA’s Langley Research Center. An important strategic milestone in its multi-phase growth strategy was the completion of the construction of its quantum photonic chip foundry in Tempe, AZ.

In addition, QCi announced its inclusion in the Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 Indexes as part of the 2025 annual reconstitution, effective June 30. The achievement enhances the company’s visibility among institutional investors and index funds. QUBT also made several key leadership appointments during this quarter to support its next phase of execution.

QUBT’s Margin Performance

The company reported a second-quarter gross margin of 43% compared to 32% in the year-ago quarter.

Operating expenses totaled $10.2 million compared to $5.3 million year over year. Within this, R&D expenses surged 185.3%, sales and marketing expenses rose 58.5%, and general and administrative expenses increased 26.4%.

QUBT’s Financial Position

As of the second quarter-end, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $348.8 million compared to $166.4 million in the first quarter.

Our View on QUBT Stock

Quantum Computing exited the second quarter of 2025 with loss matching estimates, while revenues were a miss. On a promising note, the company delivered meaningful commercial progress in the quarter with new customer wins across quantum sensing, cybersecurity and AI. QCi’s first shipments to leading research institutions and commercial enterprises in Europe, Asia and the United States, together with its deeper engagement with NASA, reflect the growing demand for its photonic technologies and also an important step in its commercial journey.

Meanwhile, the year-over-year increase in operating expenses was mainly driven by higher employee-based expenses.

QUBT’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Quantum Computing currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

