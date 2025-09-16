QUBT Gains Commercial Traction With Quantum AI and Cybersecurity Deals (Revised)

During the second quarter of 2025, Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT, or QCi, sold its EmuCore reservoir computing device to a major global automotive manufacturer. Built on a field-programmable gate array (FPGA), EmuCore offers a secure, low-power platform for machine learning, ideal for exploring edge use cases and validating processing workloads. This technology shows strong potential for faster, more efficient AI model training, supporting machine learning at the edge.

This sale validates QCi’s reservoir computing platform in real-world settings and paves the way for future adoption of its PCIe-based photonic reservoir computing units.

In July, QCi announced its first U.S. commercial sale of quantum cybersecurity solutions — a $332,000 purchase order from a top-five U.S. bank for its quantum communication system. The system uses entangled photons at telecom wavelengths in compact, rack-mountable hardware, compatible with existing infrastructure. It supports both quantum encryption and QCi’s patented quantum authentication.

The bank will use the system to create a Cybersecurity Quantum Optics Lab to test next-gen security tools like quantum key distribution, quantum authentication, and quantum random number generation.

Rigetti Computing RGTI continues to advance its position in the quantum computing sector through strategic initiatives and technological innovations. The company deepened its international footprint with a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) with India’s Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC). Additionally, in the second quarter, the company unveiled Cepheus-1-36Q, a four-chiplet system that cut error rates in half compared to Rigetti’s previous design and reached 99.5% two-qubit gate fidelity.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS has been making significant strides in the quantum computing sector, focusing on real-world applications and commercial adoption. Recently, the company launched its Advantage2 quantum computer, featuring over 4,400 qubits, 20-way connectivity, doubled coherence time, and 75% noise reduction. D-Wave has also achieved major real-world deployments, such as a collaboration with Ford Otosan. The company’s hybrid-quantum system optimized production scheduling for the Ford Transit line of vehicles. It slashed scheduling time for 1,000 vehicles from 30 minutes to under 5 minutes.

In the past year, QCi’s shares have soared 2615.3%, outperforming the industry’s 46% growth. The S&P 500 composite grew 20.8% in the same period.

QUBT currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 2046.90X compared with the industry average of 5.50X.

In the past 30 days, its loss per share estimate for 2025 has moved south 10 cents.

QUBT stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

