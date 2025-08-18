QUBT Expands Verticals From Aerospace to Cybersecurity: Stock to Gain?

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT has started to translate its research into real-world adoption across multiple industries despite near-term financial challenges. From aerospace testing to secure communications, automotive AI deployments and cybersecurity orders, QUBT’s technology is rapidly moving into practical applications for high-impact sectors. Let's find out.

Aerospace and Structural Monitoring: On April 1, 2025, Quantum Computing received a purchase order from Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands for its Quantum Photonic Vibrometer (QPV), its second LiDAR-based R&D order. The QPV enables contactless, eye-safe vibration detection down to 110 nanometers, ideal for structural health monitoring and non-destructive testing. TU Delft will benchmark the system against traditional laser Doppler vibrometers (LDVs), reinforcing the adoption of QUBT’s sensing technology in advanced engineering research.

Secure Communications: On June 17, 2025, QUBT shipped its first commercial entangled photon source to a leading research institution in South Korea. Operating in the C-band telecom range, it integrates with existing fiber networks and supports quantum key distribution. Recognized with an Edison Award in 2024, the platform is central to QUBT’s cybersecurity roadmap, with future versions planned on thin-film lithium niobate for greater scalability.

Automotive AI: In the second quarter of 2025, QUBT sold its EMUCORE reservoir computing system to a major global automaker. Designed for edge-based machine learning tasks such as time-series prediction and image recognition, the sale validates QUBT’s AI solutions for real-world industrial applications.

Banking and Cybersecurity: In July 2025, QUBT secured its first domestic commercial order for a quantum cybersecurity solution from a top-five U.S. bank. The deal marked a key milestone in penetrating the financial sector, underscoring rising demand for next-generation secure data protection.

Here's How Major Competitors of QUBT are Positioned

IonQ IONQ: The company is demonstrating strong expansion by leveraging trapped-ion technology and offering broad cloud access. IonQ is accelerating global growth through partnerships with South Korea’s KISTI, Japan’s AIST and Sweden’s Einride, alongside a $22 million project with EPB to build America’s first commercial quantum hub.

Rigetti RGTI: The company is solidifying its role in superconducting qubits and full-stack quantum systems, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The launch of Rigetti’s 36-qubit multi-chip system, Cepheus-1-36Q, with 99.5% two-qubit gate fidelity, marked a significant milestone, now deployed via Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services and soon on Microsoft Azure.

QUBT's Price Performance

Quantum Computing has rallied 92.5% in the past six months compared with the industry's 6.6% growth and the sector’s 10% rise. The S&P 500 index, meanwhile, has improved 5.7% during the said period.

Six-Month Share Price Comparison: QUBT



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Average Target Price Shows Near-term Upside

Based on short-term price targets, Quantum Computing is currently trading 20.3% below its average Zacks price target.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

QUBT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

