Is QUBT the Best Quantum Stock to Buy in June With 80% Price Upside?

The quantum computing market is becoming more selective, differentiating between firms pursuing long-term research ambitions and those building commercial ecosystems around quantum hardware, photonics, communications and manufacturing. The federal government recently unveiled a $2 billion quantum investment initiative aimed at strengthening domestic quantum-computing and manufacturing capabilities.

But the spending wave extends well beyond Washington. In March, the United Kingdom announced a package worth up to £2 billion ($2.7 billion) to support quantum computing, networking, sensing and commercialization efforts, with a goal of becoming the first nation to deploy quantum computers at scale. More than £500 million is earmarked specifically for quantum computing and over £400 million for sensing, navigation and supporting infrastructure.

The private sector is responding as well. IBM IBM recently committed more than $10 billion toward advancing large-scale quantum computing through 2031, underscoring growing confidence in the technology's commercial potential. NVIDIA NVDA has emerged as a key catalyst for the sector through its CUDA-Q platform, partnerships with leading quantum developers and the launch of the NVIDIA Accelerated Quantum Research Center (NVAQC).

Meanwhile, as investors increasingly view quantum computing as the next layer of the AI infrastructure stack, capital has begun flowing beyond established names such as IonQ and D-Wave into emerging players with differentiated technologies like Quantum Computing QUBT or QCi.

QUBT Is Outperforming the Quantum Leaders

One of the biggest beneficiaries of this shift has been Quantum Computing. Over the past three months, the stock has climbed 34.7%, outperforming the broader quantum-computing industry's 20.8% gain while also edging ahead of D-Wave Quantum QBTS (+33.8%) and significantly outpacing Rigetti Computing RGTI (+20.8%).

QUBT Three-Month Stock Performance



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What makes the move notable is that QUBT has historically received far less investor attention than industry heavyweights such as IonQ, Rigetti and D-Wave. Yet recent market action suggests investors are beginning to view the company through a different lens.

Quantum Infrastructure Plays the Role

Unlike many peers that remain focused primarily on achieving future fault-tolerant quantum computing, QUBT is increasingly positioning itself as a quantum-photonics infrastructure and manufacturing company.

The acquisitions of Luminar Semiconductor and NuCrypt materially expanded the company's capabilities in lasers, detectors, photonic packaging, quantum communications and semiconductor manufacturing. Together, the transactions provide QUBT with a more vertically integrated platform spanning design, manufacturing, testing and deployment.

Management has repeatedly emphasized scalability and commercialization rather than purely experimental breakthroughs. Its photonics-based approach also carries potential advantages, including room-temperature operation, lower power requirements and easier integration into existing infrastructure.

Earnings Momentum Is Strengthening

First-quarter revenues surged to $3.7 million from just $39,000 a year earlier, driven largely by the recently completed acquisitions. The company ended the quarter with approximately $1.4 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments, while backlog was $16 million.



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Analyst estimates have been moving higher in recent months. Over the past 60 days, analysts have made positive estimate revisions for the second quarter and full-year 2026 from a loss of 6 cents and a loss of 23 cents to a loss of 5 cents and a loss of 14 cents per share, respectively, with no downward revisions shown in the table.

What Technical Analysis Says

From a technical standpoint, the stock recently closed at approximately $9.93, slightly above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of $9.72, which coincides with rising revenue expectations, upward estimate revisions and growing investor interest in the quantum-computing space.

However, shares remain below the 200-day SMA, indicating that the longer-term trend is yet to fully turn bullish. A decisive breakout above that level would likely strengthen the bullish case and signal improving long-term momentum.



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Bullish Price Target

Analyst sentiment remains firmly bullish on QUBT. The average short-term price target stands at $17.83, implying nearly 80% upside from the recent closing price of $9.91. Notably, even the most conservative target of $10 sits slightly above current levels, suggesting limited downside in analysts' outlook.



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Our Take

While bigger players like IonQ and Rigetti remain compelling long-term quantum-computing stories, QUBT currently offers one of the most attractive risk-reward profiles in the sector. Unlike many peers that are still largely dependent on future computing breakthroughs, QUBT is building a broader commercialization platform spanning photonics, quantum communications and semiconductor manufacturing.

With upward estimate revisions, a strong cash position, a growing backlog, favorable analyst price targets and improving technical trends, the company appears well-positioned to benefit from the accelerating wave of government and private-sector quantum investment. For investors seeking exposure to the quantum theme today, QUBT is a great bet at this moment. Supporting the bullish thesis, the stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.