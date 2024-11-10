News & Insights

Qube Holdings Sees Strong Start and Promising Outlook

November 10, 2024 — 06:17 pm EST

Qube Holdings Ltd. (AU:QUB) has released an update.

Qube Holdings Ltd. reports solid financial performance for the first four months of FY25, with most markets meeting or exceeding expectations, particularly in agriculture. The company is on track to realize significant proceeds from planned asset sales, which will primarily be used to reduce debt. Additionally, Qube is advancing its acquisition of the Melbourne International RoRo & Automotive Terminal, with the ACCC’s review process underway.

