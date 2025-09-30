Qube Holdings (QUBHF) Price Target Increased by 23.66% to 3.13

The average one-year price target for Qube Holdings (OTCPK:QUBHF) has been revised to $3.13 / share. This is an increase of 23.66% from the prior estimate of $2.54 dated August 25, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.86 to a high of $3.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.40% from the latest reported closing price of $2.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qube Holdings. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 6.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QUBHF is 0.18%, an increase of 1.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.26% to 161,290K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IGF - iShares Global Infrastructure ETF holds 56,726K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,937K shares , representing an increase of 15.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUBHF by 9.54% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,853K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,227K shares , representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUBHF by 0.88% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 15,355K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,397K shares , representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUBHF by 0.25% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 10,457K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,341K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUBHF by 5.26% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 5,592K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,353K shares , representing an increase of 4.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUBHF by 6.27% over the last quarter.

