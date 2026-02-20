Qube Holdings H1 Profit Surges, Revenues Rise; Sees Growth In FY26 Underlying Profit

(RTTNews) - Australian Logistics and infrastructure company Qube Holdings Ltd. (QUB), which is in A$11.7 billion deal to be bought by Macquarie-Led Consortium, reported Friday significant growth in first-half net profit with a sale gain and higher revenues.

In the first half, net profit after tax attributable to members increased 101 percent to A$212.6 million from last year's A$105.7 million. Earnings per share grew 101 percent to 12.0 cents from 6 cents a year ago.

Net profit from continuing operations attributable to members was A$215.0 million or 12.1 cents per share, up 96 percent from A$109.9 million or 6.2 cents per share last year.

The results partly reflected a A$101.5 million pre-tax profit from the sale of the company's interest in a 202-hectare parcel of land in Beveridge, Victoria.

Underlying net profit attributable to members was A$144.7 million or 8.1 cents per share, compared to A$135.3 million or 7.6 cents per share in the prior year.

Underlying net profit attributable to members pre-amortization increased 10 percent to A$157.5 million, and underlying earnings per share pre-amortization grew 9.8 percent to 8.9 cents.

Underlying earnings or EBITA grew nearly 10 percent year-over-year to A$196.3 million, and underlying EBITDA grew by 7 percent to A$319.2 million.

Revenue from ordinary activities increased 10 percent to A$2.18 billion from prior year's A$1.98 billion, while underlying revenue grew by 12.9 percent to A$2.36 billion from A$2.09 billion last year.

The company's Board has also increased the interim dividend by around 30.5 percent to 5.35 cents per share, fully franked.

Looking ahead, Qube said it remains confident to deliver continued solid underlying earnings growth in fiscal year 2026 compared to fiscal year 2025. The company presently expects that fiscal 2026 underlying net profit and earnings per share will be between 6.0 percent and 10.0 percent above the fiscal year 2025 result.

In Australia, Qube shares closed Friday's regular trading at A$5.05, down 0.20 percent.

