Qube Holdings Faces ACCC Scrutiny Over MIRRAT Acquisition

Qube Holdings Ltd. is facing scrutiny from the ACCC over its proposed acquisition of the Melbourne International RoRo & Auto Terminal Pty Ltd (MIRRAT), as concerns arise about potential anti-competitive practices. The acquisition could allow Qube to control key automotive logistics at the Port of Melbourne, potentially disadvantaging competitors in automotive stevedoring and pre-delivery inspection services. The ACCC is reviewing feedback on this acquisition and a proposed undertaking by Qube to address these competition issues.

