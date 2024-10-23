News & Insights

Qube Holdings Faces ACCC Scrutiny Over MIRRAT Acquisition

Qube Holdings Ltd. (AU:QUB) has released an update.

Qube Holdings Ltd. is facing scrutiny from the ACCC over its proposed acquisition of the Melbourne International RoRo & Auto Terminal Pty Ltd (MIRRAT), as concerns arise about potential anti-competitive practices. The acquisition could allow Qube to control key automotive logistics at the Port of Melbourne, potentially disadvantaging competitors in automotive stevedoring and pre-delivery inspection services. The ACCC is reviewing feedback on this acquisition and a proposed undertaking by Qube to address these competition issues.

