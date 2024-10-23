Qube Holdings Boosts Employee Incentives with New Securities

Qube Holdings Ltd. (AU:QUB) has released an update.

Qube Holdings Ltd. has announced the issuance of over 1 million unquoted equity securities as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities are not intended for trading on the ASX, highlighting the company’s commitment to rewarding its employees. This strategic move may interest investors watching Qube Holdings’ growth and employee engagement strategies.

