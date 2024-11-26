Qube Holdings Announces Director Departure and Share Details

Qube Holdings Ltd. (AU:QUB) has released an update.

Samuel Kaplan has stepped down from his role as a director at Qube Holdings Ltd, effective November 21, 2024. Kaplan holds a significant interest in the company, with nearly 1.9 million ordinary fully paid shares through Kaplan Partners Pty Limited. This change in directorship marks a notable shift for shareholders and investors in Qube Holdings.

