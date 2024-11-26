Qube Holdings Announces Director Departure and Share Details

Qube Holdings Ltd. (AU:QUB) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Samuel Kaplan has stepped down from his role as a director at Qube Holdings Ltd, effective November 21, 2024. Kaplan holds a significant interest in the company, with nearly 1.9 million ordinary fully paid shares through Kaplan Partners Pty Limited. This change in directorship marks a notable shift for shareholders and investors in Qube Holdings.
For further insights into AU:QUB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- OpenAI’s Text-Video Generator Sora Leaked by Artists in Protest
- Palantir’s Gets New Street-High Price Target from Analysts on Nasdaq Shift
- ‘A Leader in the Modern Knudsen Movement’: Bank of America Applauds Palantir Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.