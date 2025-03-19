Quartzsea Acquisition Corporation Completes Initial Public Offering of 8.28 Million Units on NASDAQ

Quartzsea Acquisition Corporation closed its IPO, raising $82.8 million by selling 8.28 million units on NASDAQ.

Quiver AI Summary

Quartzsea Acquisition Corporation announced the successful closing of its initial public offering, selling 8,280,000 units at $10.00 each, including an additional 1,080,000 units from the underwriters' over-allotment option. Each unit comprises one ordinary share and one right, which entitles holders to receive one-fifth of an ordinary share upon completing a business combination. The units began trading on NASDAQ under the symbol "QSEAU" on March 18, 2025, while the ordinary shares and rights will trade under "QSEA" and "QSEAR," respectively. SPAC Advisory Partners acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering. The registration statement was declared effective by the SEC on March 14, 2024. Quartzsea is a blank check company aimed at acquiring businesses across various industries and regions. The press release also includes caution regarding forward-looking statements and risks associated with them.

Potential Positives

Quartzsea Acquisition Corporation successfully closed its initial public offering of 8,280,000 units, indicating strong investor interest and confidence.

The offering included the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, highlighting demand for the units beyond initial expectations.

The company's units are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “QSEAU,” enhancing visibility and facilitating trading for investors.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any specific information regarding potential business targets or strategies, which may raise concerns about the company's direction and leadership.

The reliance on forward-looking statements that highlight risks and uncertainties could signal to investors that there are significant unknowns related to future performance.

Being a blank check company, there is inherent uncertainty regarding the success of future business combinations, which could deter potential investors.

FAQ

What is Quartzsea Acquisition Corporation's recent IPO?

Quartzsea Acquisition Corporation recently closed its IPO, offering 8,280,000 units at $10.00 each on March 19, 2025.

What does each unit in the offering consist of?

Each unit consists of one ordinary share and one right entitling the holder to receive one-fifth of one ordinary share upon a business combination.

When did trading of these units begin on NASDAQ?

The units began trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “QSEAU” on March 18, 2025.

Who managed the offering for Quartzsea Acquisition Corporation?

SPAC Advisory Partners, a division of Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC, acted as the sole book running manager for the offering.

Where can I obtain the prospectus for this offering?

Copies of the prospectus can be obtained by contacting Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC at their New York office or by email.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



NEW YORK, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quartzsea Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: QSEAU, the “Company”) announced today that it has closed its initial public offering of 8,280,000 units at $10.00 per unit. This includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 1,080,000 units. Each unit consists of one of the Company’s ordinary shares and one right, with each whole right entitling the holder thereof to receive one-fifth (1/5) of one ordinary share upon the consummation of an initial business combination.





The units are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (“NASDAQ”) and began trading under the ticker symbol “QSEAU” on March 18, 2025. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares and rights are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols “QSEA,” and “QSEAR,” respectively.





SPAC Advisory Partners, a division of Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC acted as sole book running manager in the offering.





A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14, 2024. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, by contacting Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC, 126 East 56th Street, Suite 22S, New York, NY 10022, or by calling 212-487-1080 or emailing



Syndicate@kingswoodUS.com



. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Quartzsea Acquisition Corporation







Quartzsea Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company’s efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.





Contact





Qi Gong





Chief Executive Officer





Email: qgong@quartzsea.com





Tel: (212) 612-1400



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.