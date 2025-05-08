Quartzsea Acquisition Corp Announces Separate Trading for Public Offering Units Starting May 12, 2025

Quartzsea Acquisition Corp announces separate trading for IPO unit shares and rights starting May 12, 2025, on Nasdaq.

Quiver AI Summary

Quartzsea Acquisition Corp announced that starting around May 12, 2025, holders of the 8,280,000 units from its initial public offering can separately trade the ordinary shares and rights included in those units. The units will continue to be traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "QSEAU," while the separated ordinary shares and rights are expected to trade under the symbols "QSEA" and "QSEAR," respectively. To separate the units, holders will need to contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Co. The announcement emphasizes that this press release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit purchases of the securities in jurisdictions where it would be unlawful. Additionally, the company acknowledges that it is a blank check entity looking for business combinations and mentions that its future statements come with uncertainties and risks.

Potential Positives

Holders of the 8,280,000 units from the initial public offering can now elect to separately trade their ordinary shares and rights, providing increased liquidity and flexibility for investors.

The ordinary shares and rights are expected to trade under dedicated symbols on the Nasdaq, enhancing visibility and potential attractiveness to a broader range of investors.

This separation of units may improve company engagement and interest, potentially leading to increased investment activities and market performance.

Potential Negatives

The need for holders to separate their units into shares and rights may indicate that the company is experiencing logistical complexities, which could raise concerns about operational efficiency.

The disclaimer about the forward-looking statements highlights potential risks and uncertainties, which may lead to investor apprehension regarding the company's future performance.

The company's classification as a "blank check" company may lead to skepticism from investors about the viability or legitimacy of future acquisitions, as it lacks a defined business model.

FAQ

What are the trading symbols for Quartzsea Acquisition Corp's shares and rights?

The ordinary shares will trade under the symbol "QSEA" and the rights under "QSEAR" on the Nasdaq.

When can investors separate their units into shares and rights?

Holders may separately trade their ordinary shares and rights starting on or about May 12, 2025.

What happens to units that are not separated?

Units that are not separated will continue to trade under the symbol "QSEAU" on the Nasdaq Global Market.

Who can help with the separation of units?

Investors need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Co. for assistance in separating units.

What type of company is Quartzsea Acquisition Corp?

Quartzsea Acquisition Corp is a blank check company aimed at completing mergers and business combinations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



NEW YORK, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quartzsea Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: QSEAU, the “Company”) announced that, holders of the 8,280,000 units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade the ordinary shares and rights included in the units, commencing on or about May 12, 2025. Any units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market (the “Nasdaq”) under the symbol “QSEAU,” and the separated ordinary shares and rights are expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols “QSEA” and “QSEAR,” respectively. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Co., the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into ordinary shares and rights.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Quartzsea Acquisition Corp







Quartzsea Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company’s efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.





Contact





Qi Gong





Chief Executive Officer





Email: qgong@quartzsea.com





Tel: (212) 612-1400



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.