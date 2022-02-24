US Markets
Quarterly net profit for Mexico's Alsea grows seven-fold

Contributors
Carolina Pulice Reuters
Noe Torres Reuters
Published

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Mexican restaurant operator Alsea ALSEA.MXsaid on Thursday its fourth-quarter net profit grew seven-fold from a year ago, to 835.2 million pesos ($40.7 million).

This compared with a net profit of 116 million pesos a year earlier, when the dining sector was pressured by the pandemic, and beat a Refinitiv forecast of 342 million pesos.

The company, whose franchises include coffee chain Starbucks SBUX.O, Domino's Pizza DPZ.N and Burger King in several countries, posted revenue in the last three months of the year of 16.7 billion pesos, up 49% from a year ago.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to 4.2 billion pesos, beating the Refinitiv forecast of 3.25 billion pesos.

Despite analysts' concerns that price increases in Mexico would affect consumers, Alsea said restaurant traffic was solid and food deliveries continued to play an important role.

($1 = 20.5075 pesos at end-December)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Noe Torres; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon and Richard Chang)

