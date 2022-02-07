Quarterly Beats for Tyson (TSN), Onsemi (ON) and Hasbro (HAS)

Monday, February 7, 2022



This week in market trading, we settle down a bit on economic reports while Q4 earnings season continues to roar ahead. We start Monday pre-market trading in the green following the strongest week so far in 2022, on better-than-expected jobs numbers Friday morning. Currently, the Dow is +60 points, the Nasdaq is +45 and the S&P 500 is +10 points.



Later this week, we’ll see new earnings results from The Walt Disney Co. DIS, Uber UBER, Coca Cola KO and Peloton PTON — which the Wall Street Journal reports this morning is being discussed as a possible takeover candidate after having lost 83% of its market value since this time last year. We also see a possible merge of two low-cost airlines, Frontier ULCC and Spirit SAVE, which, should it pass regulatory measures, would create the fifth-largest U.S.-based airline, making up 5.4% of air passengers in America.



Tyson Foods TSN shares are jumping +8% on a very strong fiscal Q1 earnings release ahead of today’s opening bell: earnings of $2.87 per share trounced the $1.90 expected (and $1.94 reported in the year-ago quarter) for a +51% positive surprise. Revenues of $12.93 billion posted a +9.2% beat in the quarter, and the company also put up higher guidance. The world’s second-largest meat producer saw strong demand continue even after raising prices in the quarter. For more on TSN's earnings, click here.



Onsemi ON is +5.6% in early trading on earnings of $1.09 per share beating the Zacks consensus by 19 cents, amounting to +211% year-over-year earnings growth. Sales of $1.85 billion in the quarter beat the $1.79 billion expected, for +28% growth year over year. This marks onsemi’s seventh-straight earnings beat in what continues to be a hot environment for semiconductors. For more on ON's earnings, click here.



Toy-maker and Zacks Rank #2 (Buy)-rated Hasbro HAS also topped expectations in its Q4 report this morning: earnings of $1.21 per share outpaced the 89 cents estimated, while $2.01 billion in quarterly revenues beat the Zacks consensus by $7.84%. The Rhode Island-based company, which offers everything from Transformers to Monopoly, are seeing shares climb slightly in today’s pre-market.



Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.