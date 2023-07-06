Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target Decreased by 19.59% to 1.99

The average one-year price target for Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) has been revised to 1.99 / share. This is an decrease of 19.59% from the prior estimate of 2.47 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.36 to a high of 2.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.13% from the latest reported closing price of 1.44 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,386K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 720K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 625K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 106K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 59K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing an increase of 17.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTRH by 18.72% over the last quarter.

