Quarterhill to Release Q3 2024 Financial Results

October 30, 2024 — 07:03 am EDT

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) has released an update.

Quarterhill Inc. is set to release its Q3 2024 financial results on November 8, 2024, with a conference call hosted by CEO Chuck Myers and CFO Kyle Chriest. The company is a leader in the Intelligent Transportation System industry, focusing on tolling and enforcement solutions, and aims for global leadership through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

