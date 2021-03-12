Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Joins Gronk in NFL Blitz of NFT Mania

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the latest professional athlete to pile into the non-fungible token (NFT) craze.

Mahomes said on CNBC Friday he will unveil a “Museum of Mahomes” on NFT platform MakersPlace on March 17. That is where he will exhibit and then offer for sale a series of digital collectibles that cost as much as $15,000 apiece. Some of the proceeds will be donated to his foundation as well as the Boys & Girls Club of Missouri, Mahomes said.

The former league MVP follows Dapper Labs’ NBA Top Shot and, more recently, fellow NFL player, Tampa Bay Bucs running back Rob Gronkowski in minting digital sports collectibles on the blockchain. For his part, Mahomes praised NFTs as another method to expand athletes’ personal brands.

Related: What the $1.9T Stimulus Means for Bitcoin

He also expressed a fascination with “how blockchain auctions are growing” in his interview with CNBC. On Thursday, Beeple’s NFT sold at auction for a staggering $69.3 million.

Mahomes worked with artists The Impossible Brief to design the pieces. As is the case with the Gronk NFTs, the pieces are not licensed by the National Football League and do not feature team logos.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.