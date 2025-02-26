QuantumSi Set to Report Q4 Earnings: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

QuantumSi Incorporated QSI is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on March 3, 2025.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.49 million, suggesting growth of 272.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 18 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. QSI reported a loss of 16 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

QSI earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 19.31%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Key Factors to Note for QSI Q4 Earnings

QSI's fourth-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from year-end capital spending trends and new product launches.



QSI is poised for a potential sequential increase in revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024. It expects to surpass $1 million in quarterly revenues for the first time, driven by improved commercial execution and year-end capital spending.



In the fourth quarter of 2024, QSI expects an uptick in capital spending as customers tend to deploy remaining budgets before year-end. Given the price point of QSI’s instruments, the company is well-positioned to benefit from this trend.



QSI is on track to release its new library preparation kit and barcoding kit in the fourth quarter of 2024. The library prep kit is expected to reduce sample input, improve compatibility with a wider range of proteins, and increase sample success rates. The barcoding kit should reduce sample prep time and enhance sensitivity, which could attract more customers.



QSI has also been actively engaging with the scientific community, presenting research at major industry conferences, including the Human Proteome Organization World Congress and the American Society of Human Genetics Conference. These efforts raise awareness and credibility for its Platinum platform, potentially leading to greater customer adoption.

QSI Underperformed Sector, Peers

QSI shares have plunged 43.7% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 1.6% and the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s decline of 5.9%.

Year-to-Date Performance



QSI has also underperformed its peers, including Agilent Technologies A, Quanterix QTRX, and Seer SEER, which are making strong efforts in advancing proteomics technologies.



A, QTRS and SEER shares have lost 0.1%, 2.6% and 25.8%, respectively, in the year-to-date period.

QSI Trading at a Premium

QuantumSi stock is also not so cheap, as its Value Style Score of F suggests a stretched valuation at this moment.



In terms of the forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio, QSI is trading at 18.61, higher than the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s 6.28.

Price/Sales (F12M)



Expanding Portfolio to Boost QSI’s Prospect

QSI’s expanding portfolio is expected to have been a tailwind. The company continues to make strides in protein sequencing, reinforcing its leadership in next-generation analytical technologies. This positions QSI for long-term growth by meeting the increasing demand for advanced protein analysis tools.



Building on this momentum, QSI recently announced a preprint from Northwestern University demonstrating how its Next-Generation Protein Sequencing on Platinum and Individual Ion Mass Spectrometry enables complementary analysis of interleukin-6 (IL-6), providing detailed insights into its amino acid sequence, post-translational modifications, and proteoform diversity.



Strengthening its commitment to advancing protein analysis, in January, QSI announced the launch of Platinum Pro, its latest benchtop sequencer designed to set a new standard in protein analysis by offering an enlarged touchscreen for a streamlined user experience, flexible local or cloud-based data analysis, and a Pro Mode for custom application development, making it a versatile solution for proteomics research and biopharmaceutical advancements.

What Should Investors Do With QSI Stock?

QuantumSi anticipates that it will likely not achieve its full-year revenue guidance due to delayed customer purchases and a slower-than-expected sales ramp-up despite expecting sequential revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2024.



QSI positions itself as an industry leader in proteomics, but competition from established players or new entrants could slow the adoption of its Platinum platform.



Further impacting financial performance, QSI’s gross margin is expected to fluctuate due to the mix of instruments versus consumable sales and the impact of acquisition costs or adjustments to inventory predating Platinum’s commercialization.



The company currently has a Growth Score of F, which means it is not an ideal investment for growth-oriented investors. Its stretched valuation is concerning.



QSI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that investors should wait for a better entry point to add the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

