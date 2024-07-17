QuantumScape's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on QuantumScape (NYSE:QS), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in QS often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for QuantumScape. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 30% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $39,360, and 9 calls, totaling $354,760.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $3.0 and $11.0 for QuantumScape, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for QuantumScape's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of QuantumScape's whale trades within a strike price range from $3.0 to $11.0 in the last 30 days.

QuantumScape Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $2.39 $2.2 $2.3 $8.00 $68.7K 2.9K 80 QS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.3 $5.2 $5.3 $5.00 $53.0K 5.5K 39 QS CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $1.66 $1.66 $1.66 $11.00 $41.5K 59 7 QS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.2 $3.1 $3.2 $11.00 $39.3K 0 0 QS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.64 $2.5 $2.5 $7.50 $38.2K 20.9K 270

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corp is engaged in the development of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles. It developed an anode-less cell design, which delivers high energy density while lowering material costs and simplifying manufacturing.

Having examined the options trading patterns of QuantumScape, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is QuantumScape Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 16,907,657, the price of QS is down by -3.5%, reaching $8.82. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 7 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

