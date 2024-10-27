Quantumscape’s Dependence on Volkswagen Subsidiary PowerCo Poses Significant Business Risks

Quantumscape Corporation (QS) has disclosed a new risk, in the Trade Secrets category.

Quantumscape Corporation faces a significant business risk as it becomes dependent on PowerCo, a Volkswagen subsidiary, under the IP License Agreement to scale and commercialize its technology. The reliance on PowerCo means Quantumscape will have less control over manufacturing decisions and must depend on PowerCo’s alignment with its own business goals. PowerCo’s operational and financial stability, which in turn depends on Volkswagen’s strategic decisions, introduces risks related to technology development, capital acquisition, and business plan execution. Additionally, difficulties in verifying royalty payments under the agreement, due to the complexity and cost of audits, could further impact Quantumscape’s financial outcomes.

Overall, Wall Street has a Hold consensus rating on QS stock based on 1 Buy, 2 Sells and 4 Holds.

