QuantumScape Stock Declines Further. Should You Buy?

QuantumScape stock (NYSE: QS), a startup that is working on solid-state lithium metal batteries for electric vehicles, has declined by almost 14% over the last month (twenty-one trading days) underperforming the S&P 500 which remained roughly flat over the same period. The stock also remains down by almost 48% from its mid-November highs. There are a couple of factors likely weighing on the stock. Firstly, another solid-state battery startup, Solid Power, went public via a SPAC deal in early December, giving investors another avenue to play the next generation of battery technology and this could be putting some pressure on QS stock. Separately, the Federal Reserve has turned increasingly hawkish due to soaring inflation, with multiple rate hikes seen this year. This has been hurting richly valued, futuristic stocks such as QuantumScape. That said, there have been positive developments for QS stock, as well. For instance, in mid-December QuantumScape indicated that it had signed a deal with an unidentified top global luxury auto brand for testing and validation of its solid-state battery technology.

So is QS stock likely to fall further in the coming weeks and months or is a recovery looking more likely? Per the Trefis machine learning engine, which analyzes historical stock price movements, QS stock has a mere 44% chance of a rise over the next month (21 trading days). See our analysis QuantumScape Stock Chance of Rise for more details.

Electric vehicles are the future of transportation, but picking the right EV stocks can be tricky given the rich valuations and intensely competitive market. Investing in Electric Vehicle Component Supplier Stocks can be a good alternative to play the growth in the EV market, without taking the stock-specific risk.

Below you’ll find our previous coverage of QuantumScape stock where you can track our view over time.

[12/15/2021]Buy The Dip In QuantumScape Stock?

QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), a startup that is working on solid-state lithium metal batteries for electric vehicles, has seen its stock price decline by almost 39% over the last month (twenty-one trading days) considerably underperforming the S&P 500 which remains down by about 1% over the same period. While the stock saw meaningful gains in late October and early November, driven by a broader interest in electric vehicle-related stocks following the COP26 climate summit and the passage of the $1 trillion-plus U.S. infrastructure bill, investors appear to have turned more cautious on growth stocks, as U.S. inflation surges and the Federal Reserve turns increasingly hawkish with interest rate hikes looking likely a real possibility in 2022. QuantumScape has been particularly badly hit, as it currently generates no revenues, with meaningful sales likely to happen only around 2026, and with profitability potentially further away.

So is QS stock likely to fall further in the coming weeks and months or is a recovery looking more likely? Per the Trefis machine learning engine, which analyzes historical stock price movements, QS stock has a pretty solid 62% chance of a rise over the next month (21 trading days). See our analysis QuantumScape Stock Chance of Rise for more details.

Five Days: QS -9.7%, vs. S&P 500 -1%; Underperformed market

(26% event probability)

QuantumScape stock declined 9.7% over a five-day trading period ending 12/14/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) which declined 1% over the same period.

declined 9.7% A change of -9.7% or more over five trading days has a 26% event probability, which has occurred 85 times out of 329 in the last year.

Ten Days: QS -18%, vs. S&P 500 1.7%; Underperformed market

(19% event probability)

QuantumScape stock declined 18 % over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to the broader market (S&P500) which rose by 1.7%.

% A change of -18% or more over ten trading days has a 19% event probability, which has occurred 63 times out of 324 in the last year.

Twenty-One Days: QS -39%, vs. S&P 500 -0.8%; Underperformed market

(4% event probability)

QuantumScape stock declined 39% over the last twenty-one trading days (about one month), compared to the broader market (S&P 500) which fell by -0.8%

A change of -39% or more over twenty-one trading days has a 4% event probability, which has occurred 13 times out of 313 in the last year.

[9/22/2021] What’s New With QuantumScape Stock?

QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), a startup that is working on solid-state lithium metal batteries for electric vehicles, saw its stock rally by close to 16% in Tuesday’s trading after it said that it signed an agreement to work with another top global automaker, marking its second big partner after Volkswagen, which owns a meaningful stake in QuantumScape. Although QuantumScape didn’t disclose the name of the new OEM partner, it said that it was among the top ten global players by revenue. The OEM has apparently evaluated QuantumScape’s early battery cells and will evaluate advanced prototypes of solid-state battery cells as well. The OEM will also purchase about 10 megawatt-hours (MWh) of batteries from QuantumScape’s QS-0 pre-pilot production line, which is expected to begin manufacturing in 2023. The deal should give investors some confidence that the secretive startup is making progress with its development. QuantumScape has never publicly showed off any prototypes and it last provided notable updates on its technology back in December 2020.

So is QS stock likely to rise further in the coming weeks and months or is a correction looking more likely? Per the Trefis machine learning engine which analyzes historical stock price movements, QS stock has a 73% chance of a decline over the next month. See our analysis QuantumScape Stock Chance of Decline for more details.

To be sure, QuantumScape stock is going to continue moving based on news flow rather than fundamentals for the next couple of years. The company is looking at a 2025 timeline to start delivering batteries that it can install and test in production vehicles and we are only likely to see meaningful revenues thereafter. Key factors that could drive the stock in the meanwhile include the company’s deal making with automotive majors and its progress with producing larger batteries at scale without defects. QuantumScape has integrated its cells to produce single-layer and four-layer battery cells and is in the process of testing ten-layer battery cells, which could be key to use in commercial applications.

[9/9/2021] How Will Toyota’s Big Battery Bet Impact QuantumScape Stock

QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), a startup that is working on solid-state lithium metal batteries for electric vehicles, has seen its stock decline by about 6% over the last week (five trading days) compared to the S&P 500 which remained roughly flat over the same period. The decline comes as Toyota, the world’s largest automaker, indicated that it was looking to invest over $13.5 billion by 2030 to develop battery technologies, focusing on not just the next generation of lithium-ion batteries, but also on solid-state batteries, which QuantumScape specializes in. The Japanese automaker also provided a short look at a prototype vehicle running with solid-state batteries. Although Toyota has been developing solid-state tech for a while now and apparently holds the most number of patents in the space, its recent announcements likely hurt QuantumScape stock. So will the decline continue for QuantumScape stock, or are gains looking more likely? Per data from the Trefis Machine Learning engine, which analyzes historical stock price information, QS stock has a 57% chance of a decline over the next month. See our analysis on QuantumScape Stock Chances Of Rise for more details.

So is QS stock still worth a look for longer-term investors? We don’t think Toyota’s recent announcements really change the picture for QuantumScape. Significant competition is to be expected in the solid-state battery space, which is viewed as the “holy grail” of sorts in the battery industry, as it could increase the range of EVs, reduce charging times, while also making EVs safer. Several startups, established companies, and academia have research and development projects related to the tech and it’s probably a given that there will be multiple successful players. However, QuantumScape remains one of the few pure-play publicly listed bets on the solid-state battery space. While QuantumScape remains risky, due to the company’s secretive nature, the stock remains down by about 85% from its all-time highs, making the risk to reward prospects much more palatable for investors.

[7/26/2021] QuantumScape Stock: What Are The Risks?

Investors don’t really know what to make of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), a startup that is working on solid-state lithium batteries for electric vehicles. The stock trades at about $22 per share, down by about 83% from its all-time highs, although it remains up by over 120% since it was listed last year. The solid-state lithium anode rechargeable batteries that the company is developing are viewed as the “Holy grail” of sorts in the battery industry, as they could increase the range of EVs by as much as 50%, reduce charging times to under 15 minutes, while also making EVs safer by avoiding the use of flammable liquids. However, there are three major risks that we see for the stock at this point.

QuantumScape has apparently achieved some pivotal breakthroughs in solid-state battery technology, but there’s no way for investors to really test the company’s claims around its technology, apart from its press releases and presentations. Although secrecy is standard practice in the battery development process, this is risky for investors in a publicly listed company with a market cap of almost $10 billion. While investors can take some comfort from the fact that the company has big-name backers, including Volkswagen Group and Bill Gates, their risk to reward expectations might be different from smaller investors. Even if the technology development is on track, commercialization, that is, taking it from the lab into mass production for hundreds of thousands or potentially millions of units, could also be tricky. Another concern is likely to be the competition. There’s a lot of research around solid-state batteries by startups, establish companies and academia, and it’s probably realistic to assume that QuantumScape won’t be the only player with the tech. Toyota expects to unveil a functional prototype with a solid-state battery as early as this year and apparently holds the most patents relating to solid-state batteries. In comparison, QuantumScape plans to commence pilot production from 2024 onward.

[7/12/2021] Down 20% Over The Last Month, Is It Time To Buy QuantumScape Stock?

QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), a startup that is working on solid-state lithium metal batteries for electric vehicles, has seen its stock price decline by close to 9% over the last week (five trading days) and remains down by about 19% over the last month (21 trading days). Although there wasn’t much news specific to the company, the selloff comes on the back of a broader sell-off in the EV space over the past week and a pivot away from futuristic stocks with the U.S. Federal Reserve turning increasingly hawkish. QuantumScape, which is likely at least three years away from generating meaningful revenues, has been especially volatile. So will the declines continue for the company, or is a rally looking more likely? Per data from the Trefis Machine learning engine, which analyzes historical price information, QuantumScape stock has a 52% chance of a rise after declining by about 19% over the last month. See our analysis on QuantumScape Stock Chances Of Rise for more details.

So what’s the longer-term outlook like for QuantumScape? The company claims that its batteries could increase the range of EVs by as much as 50%, reduce charging times to under 15 minutes, and also make EVs safer. If QuantumScape delivers on these promises, it could be set to disrupt a very large and highly lucrative market. However, QuantumScape is a highly secretive company and there’s no way for investors to really test the company’s claims around its technology, apart from its press releases and presentations. There is a lot of research happening in solid-state battery technology in start-ups and academia and it’s safe to assume that QuantumScape will not be the only company with solid-state technology. However, with the stock down by about 50% year-to-date, and by over 80% from its all-time highs, the risk to reward prospects are looking a bit better for the stock, which is a pure-play bet on the next generation of battery technology.

[5/17/2021] Down 80% From Its Highs, QS Stock Is Still Risky

QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), a startup that is developing solid-state lithium metal batteries for electric vehicles, has seen its stock price decline by close to 45% year-to-date and by about 80% from all-time highs. The stock closed at about $27 per share on Friday. The sell-off is driven by multiple factors, including a highly critical report from well-known short-seller Scorpion Capital, the company’s move to raise additional funding via a stock sale below market prices back in March, and also due to a broader sell-off in high-growth and futuristic stocks. So is QuantumScape stock a buy at current levels? We don’t think so, considering the relative lack of transparency relating to the company’s technology, the long-time horizon to scale-up, and strong competition. Here’s more.

QuantumScape aims to disrupt a large and very lucrative market, with the company claiming that its batteries will increase the range of EVs by as much as 50%, reduce charging times to under 15 minutes, and make EVs safer. However, QuantumScape remains a highly secretive company and it is hard for investors to really test the company’s claims around its technology. Even if the company’s claims are real, moving promising technology from the lab into mass production of hundreds of thousands or millions of units isn’t easy. The company is looking to begin production around 2024, but it could take even more time to scale up, and there’s a lot that can go wrong in this time frame. Moreover, competition is also rising. There is a lot of research happening in solid-state battery technology in start-ups and academia and it’s safe to assume that QuantumScape will not be the only company with solid-state technology. For instance, Toyota expects to unveil a functional prototype with a solid-state battery as early as this year and apparently holds the most patents relating to solid space batteries.

[3/29/2021] What’s Happening With QuantumScape Stock?

QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), a startup developing solid-state lithium batteries for electric vehicles, has seen its stock price decline by close to 25% over the last week, trading at levels of around $44 on Friday. The sell-off was driven by news that the company will raise additional capital via a stock sale. The offering is priced at $40 per share, well below the $60 plus levels, the stock was trading around on Monday. So is QuantumScape stock a buy at current levels? We don’t think so for a couple of reasons.

QuantumScape technology holds a lot of promise, offering better energy density, quicker charge times, longer lifespans, and better safety compared to conventional liquid electrolyte technology. However, the company’s $16 billion valuation at this point is hard to swallow. The company is still in the research and development phase and generates no revenue. Although the company is building out its first factory in California, with production likely to start around 2024, meaningful sales are only likely in around four or five years, over which a lot could change given the uncertainties of R&D and production ramp-ups. Also, QuantumScape isn’t the only company developing solid-state batteries. Auto market leader Toyota expects to unveil a functional prototype with a solid-state battery as soon as this year and the company also apparently holds the most patents in the solid space battery space. Another start-up, Solid Power, also appears to be ahead of QuantumScape in some respects. Considering the long-time horizon to scale-up, and strong competition, we think that QuantumScape remains a gamble of sorts for investors.

[2/8/2021] Why QuantumScape Stock Has Been Declining

QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), a startup developing solid-state batteries for electric vehicles, has seen its stock price decline by almost 30% over the last month. So what’s driving the sell-off? Firstly, analysts haven’t exactly been positive on QuantumScape, assigning neutral or negative ratings on the stock. Secondly, momentum has played a big role in driving up EV stocks last year, driven by retail investors who tend to buy stocks because they are going up. This partly drove QuantumScape’s post-IPO rally in December. However, investors are likely recognizing that although QuantumScape has the potential for large returns, they are quite far out in the future. The company is only expected to start generating meaningful revenue in about four or five years, over which a lot can change. Other companies are working on similar technology, including Solid Power, a start-up that appears to be ahead of QuantumScape in some respects. Thirdly, the supply of QuantumScape stock has been increasing since its IPO. In late December, the company filed an amended S-1 filing that registered over 300 million shares from “selling security holders,” with over 60 million shares not subject to any lockup agreement.

[1/19/2021] Does Battery Innovator QuantumScape’s Stock Deserve A $20 Billion Valuation?

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS), a startup developing solid-state lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, went public last November, after completing a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The start-up is now valued at about $20 billion, despite the fact that commercial production of its batteries is still several years away. Does QuantumScape stock deserve such a high valuation? Let’s take a look at the technology and potential to find out more.

Solid-state batteries, essentially replace the conventional liquid electrolyte – which conducts the electric current – with a solid electrolyte. These batteries offer better energy density, quick charge times, longer lifespans, and better safety. While researchers have been trying to build solid-state batteries for decades, they have failed for a variety of reasons. However, QuantumScape claims to have solved the problem. In December, the company released performance data for its technology noting that its cells charge to 80% of capacity in 15 minutes, retain more than 80% of its capacity after 800 charging cycles, and have an energy density of more than 1,000 watt-hours per liter, which is well ahead of commercially lithium-ion cells.

Investors have been betting big on EV stocks through Covid-19, with stocks ranging from manufacturers such as Tesla to more niche component suppliers such as Luminar, a lidar startup, seeing valuations soar. Now, battery technology forms the foundation of an electric vehicle, and a big battery breakthrough on the lines that QuantumScape is working on could really disrupt the economics and perception surrounding EVs. Considering this, and the fact that there are few publicly listed options in the space, investors are paying a premium for QuantumScape. Moreover, unlike other hot startups that have made big claims about technology and then fizzled out, outside scientific experts have been able to endorse QuantumScape’s technology. The company has also attracted big-name investors, including Volkswagen which has invested $300 million and intends to use QuantumScape batteries in its vehicles.

However, there are real risks as well. It will take years for mass commercial production and there could be several challenges along the way. For perspective, the company expects to post Revenues of just $39 million in 2025, scaling up to $275 million in 2026 and $3.2 billion in 2027. Competition in the battery space is also intense, with startups and incumbents such as Tesla aiming to make big battery advancements in the coming years. Separately, investors are also booking some profits in the stock, which has seen a significant correction in recent weeks, falling from around $130 in mid-December to about $54 presently, a decline of over 55%. Considering that the company has no real financial track record, the stock is likely to remain significantly volatile.

