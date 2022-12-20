QuantumScape Rises 7%

(RTTNews) - Shares of solid-state lithium battery maker QuantumScape Corporation (QS) are rising more than 7% Tuesday morning at $6.28.

The company today said it has achieved a key milestone by shipping its first 24-layer prototype lithium-metal battery cells to automotive OEMs for testing.

With 24 layers, each comprising a solid-state separator, a cathode, and an in-situ-formed lithium-metal anode, these prototype cells have capacities in the multi-amp-hour range, a range the company believes is relevant for a variety of applications, including automotive and consumer electronics.

"While this milestone brings us closer to our ultimate goal, there's still a lot to do before this technology becomes a commercial product, and we now turn our attention to this important work," said Jagdeep Singh, CEO and co-founder of QuantumScape.

QS has traded in the range of $5.82-$24.97 in the last 52 weeks.

